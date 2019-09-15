Salman Khan Left Inshallah Because Of Multiple Liplock Scenes With Alia Bhatt? Deets Inside

Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt & Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s collaboration for Inshallah made high tides in the industry. But everything turned sour following a reportedly creative issue between Salman & SLB which led to Salman leaving the project.

Ever since Salman & SLB parted ways, there have been speculations around actual Eid 2020 release of Salman. After speculating names like Kick 2, Wanted 2 & No Entry Mein Entry, the reports state that the superstar is not planning any remake or sequel for Eid 2020 but a totally fresh entertainer.

There has been a buzz that Salman left SLB’s Inshallah because it required him to do multiple liplock scenes with Alia Bhatt. As we all know Salman has never done a liplock scene onscreen and he didn’t want to break this particular rule of him this time too. The superstar only does family-centric movies because he has a certain public image which he doesn’t want to break. So when he tried to convince SLB to change the script, he didn’t do it which made Salman leave the project.

Meanwhile, Salman will be next seen in Dabangg 3 which is slated to release on Dec 20, 2019. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Kichcha Sudeep, Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan and is the 3rd installment of Blockbuster Dabangg franchise.

Salman will be also seen in the fresh season of Bigg Boss.

