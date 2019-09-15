Ahaana Kumra: “The Main Roles Are Reserved For Star Kids, Whatever Is Left Comes To Us”

Ahaana Kumra has been a part of the industry for almost a decade now, but it was only after her appearance in the 2017’s Lipstick Under My Burkha that the actress got newfound fame. While it was only obvious for the actress to be flooded with offers, things did no go as planned for Ahaana. The actress who has a strong footing in the theater background say’s despite the success of Lipstick.. her career did not take flight as she expected it to.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ahaana has been quoted saying, “Thought Lipstick… would open doors for me but then I soon realised why will things change for me [so easily], I am not a star child. That’s what has become in today’s time, unfortunately. The industry is dominated by them and it’s not so easy to break into the market. The main roles are reserved for star kids, whatever is left comes to us. The other lead roles are chickened out to actors who have after a lot of struggle created a space for them in the industry. But that does not mean we are not competent actors… we all audition for small parts that’ the only option we have. That’s the process that is being followed.”

While the actress say’s such things can highly be demotivating sometimes, she does not let them affect her. “I don’t want to lose hope and I would let things go just like that. Times are changing. Audience have also become more acceptable, mature and demanding. Thanks to the content boom, and web being becoming so big. Now you can’t fool the audience. Even I got so many good opportunities on the platform and I can’t thank my luck more.”

On the professional front, Ahaana was last seen in The Accidental Prime Minister and now has 2 web series in the pipeline. One a Shah Rukh Khan production, Beetal and the second is Marzi alongside Rajeev Khandelwal.

