Dream Girl Box Office Day 3 Morning Occupancy: A BUMPER Start To The Best Day Of The Film!

Dream Girl Box Office Day 3 Morning Occupancy: It’s literally a Sunday for this Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha starrer. Since Friday, the movie has done nothing but grow. From 10.05 crores on day 1, the collections did boost to 16.42 crores on its day 2.

The word of mouth is very positive about the film, and that helped the film to gain in the extra brownie points starring from day 2. Trade pundits are expecting a 20-crore (or even a bit more) Sunday for the film, which will be more than extra-ordinary.

As far as the morning occupancy is concerned, the movie is jumping consistently from day 1. From 20-25% on day 1 to 40-45% on day 2, it was a remarkable jump. Sunday, with all means, will be the best day of the film and it’s started on a bumper note.

As per the trends coming in, the movie has opened to a 55-60% occupancy in the morning shows. A jump was predicted but this is a really good one. By evening the majority of the shows will get full and that will result in a leap for today’s collections. Chhichhore, on the other hand, is also doing well and it has proven to be a tough competition for Dream Girl.

“I’m delighted that ‘Dream Girl‘ has opened well and there is a lot of positivity around the film. This personal milestone of mine is really encouraging for me. I tried my hand at a mass entertainer with ‘Dream Girl‘ and I’m happy that audiences across the country have accepted me as an entertaining hero,” Ayushmann said.

“As an artist, I have tried to back projects that I felt had the potential to break out in their own genres and this day one result is a strong validation of that,” he added.

