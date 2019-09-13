Flashback Friday: Young Salman Khan’s Shaandaar Swag In This Video Will Make His Female Fans Crazy

Salman Khan is called the ‘life of party’ for a reason and the reason his swag and ‘all heart’ attitude for his loved ones. Every now and then we see pictures and videos of Salman trending on the social media where he is seen party hard with friends or chilling with family.

An old video clip of young Salman is now doing rounds on Twitter in which we see the superstar talking to someone from a distance. He is seen in a loose and half unbuttoned shirt which he flips upwards like a true 90’s hero and it will surely melt many of his female fans. Watch the video:

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has been in news recently for his Inshallah being shelved. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film starring Alia Bhatt opposite him landed in the troubled waters after some creative issues between the superstar and director.

The superstar took to Twitter and announced that his Inshallah has been delayed but he will still come on Eid 2020 but with another film. Since then there have been speculations around his Eid 2020 release and names like Kick 2, Wanted 2 and No Entry Mein Entry have been doing rounds.

But before Eid 2020, he will be seen in Dabangg 3 which is hitting cinemas on Dec 20, 2019. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film is 3rd installment of Blockbuster Dabangg franchise.