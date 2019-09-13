EXCLUSIVE! Ayushmann Khurrana Speaks On Comparison With Akshay Kumar’s Box Office Pace

Ayushmann Khurrana is clearly having the time of his life with back to back successes and applauds from both the critics and the audiences. His career graph is only witnessing a further rise with each upcoming movie, and just one day to its release, we’re sure that Dream Girl will be another feather added to his cap. But is he turning into Akshay Kumar of today’s generation?

Ayushmann along with Nushrat Bharucha got into an exclusive conversation with Koimoi where they spoke in length about their filmography, the worst pick up line used against them amongst other things. When the Badhaai Ho actor was asked about his continous successes since 2017, and if he feels that he’s somewhat turning into Akshay Kumar of today’s generation, Ayushmann said, “Listen Akshay Kumar.. Akshay Kumar hai.. unko koi choo nahi sakta hai, mai Ayushmann Khurrana hu is generation ka. Mujhe samajh nahi ata ki compare karne ki jarurat kya hai, I think.. he has been giving consistent superhits for the past so many years, maine toh abhi shuruwat ki hai. Agar mai utne saal tak chal paya, tab aap compare kar sakte hai. Abhi nahi.”

(Listen, Akshay Kumar is Akshay Kumar, no one can touch him. I’m the Ayushmann Khurrana of this generation. I don’t understand the need to compare because I Think he has been giving consistent superhits for the past so many years, I’ve just started. Probably, if I’ll be able to reach that far, then you can compare. Not now”

Check out the exclusive video below:

Meanwhile, Dream Girl also starring Nushrat Bharucha in lead, has been directed by Raaj Shaaandilyaa. The movie hit the theatre screens today.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!