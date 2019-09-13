Chhichhore Box Office: 68.83 Crores VS 7 Day Total Of Saaho, Super 30 & Other 100 Crore Grossers

Chhichhore has completed its first 7 days at the Box Office and it has followed an excellent trend. The opening occupancies were not good for the film but word of mouth helped the film pick up fast giving it a decent Day 1 and good first weekend. During weekdays, the film remained rock steady with collections almost equal or more than Friday.
While the film earned 7.32 crores on Day 1, it collected 7.50 crores on Day 7 and ended first-week at a total of 68.83 crores.
Now going by the trend, it’s almost sure that the film will remain steady in the second week as well and will cross the 100 crores mark comfortably. Let’s have a look at the first 7 days trending of few 100 crore grossers this year.
Saaho
Day 1- 24.40 cr
Day 2- 25.20 cr
Day 3- 29.48 cr
Day 4- 14.20
Day 5- 9.10
Day 6- 6.90
Day 7- 6.75 cr
7 Day Total- 116.03 crores
Lifetime Total- 140 crores*
Super 30
Day 1- 11.83 crores
Day 2- 18.19 crores
Day 3- 20.74 crores
Day 4- 6.92 crores
Day 5- 6.39 crores
Day 6- 6.16 crores
Day 7- 5.62 crores
7 Day Total- 75.85 crores
Lifetime Total- 146.10 crores
Trending
Gully Boy
Day 1- 19.40 crores
Day 2- 13.10 crores
Day 3- 18.65 crores
Day 4- 21.30 crores
Day 5- 8.65 crores
Day 6- 8.05 crores
Day 7- 6.05 crores
7 Day Total – 95.2 crores
Lifetime Total – 139.38 crores
Kesari
Day 1- 21.06 crores
Day 2- 16.75 crores
Day 3- 18.75 crores
Day 4- 21.51 crores
Day 5- 8.25 crores
Day 6- 7.17 crores
Day 7- 6.52 crores
7 Day Total – 100.01 crores
Lifetime Total – 153 crores
Chhichhore
Day 1- 7.32 crores
Day 2- 12.25 crores
Day 3- 16.41 crores
Day 4- 8.10 crores
Day 5- 10.05 crores
Day 6- 7.20 crores
Day 7- 7.50 crores
7 Day Total – 68.83 crores
Lifetime Total –
De De Pyaar De
Day 1- 10.41 crores
Day 2- 13.39 crores
Day 3- 14.74 crores
Day 4- 6.19 crores
Day 5- 6.10 crores
Day 6- 5.74 crores
Day 7- 4.48 crores
First Week Total: 61.05 crores
Lifetime Total: 102.40 crores
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!