Hina Khan Congratulates Team Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaata Hai For 3000 Episodes; Producer Reacts On Not Giving Credit

Television actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan As Naitik and Akshara won the hearts of the viewers in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaata Hai. Though both of them quit the show for their personal reasons, but still the audience miss watch them in the show.

On Wednesday, the show completed 3000 episodes and the team celebrated big for the same. Producer Rajan Shahi congratulated the team for the same but he skipped Hina and Karan’s names. This didn’t go well with the fans of both the actors.

But Hina was gracious enough to wish the team to achieve such a milestone and she congratulated the team. She wrote, “Many congratulations to the team.”

But her fans were left furious. A fan wrote, “Sorry to say a big disappointment from so called director cut matlab people who made ye rishta 8 saal tak there was no mention about them ? @rajan.shahi.543 seriously.”

Another fan got aggressive and wrote, “Go to hell…u didn’t call real charmers of the show Hina and Karan. How can u forget them?”

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Shahi said, “We are touching 3000 and it is the journey of the entire team. It’s been an interesting learning journey. If you ask anyone who remotely knows me, they will tell that I speak my mind. I am also someone who is very appreciative of my team members. When there is someone to appreciate, I do it. Today, I am honestly saying that appreciating them makes me happy.”

He further also reacted on not giving credit to Hina and Karan. He said, “I have done it in the past and if I don’t talk about something, there is a reason. The 150 people in my unit really know the reason why. I really want to keep the respect and dignity and that is why I don’t speak. What matters is what the 150 people who work with me think of me and I think right now, it is the time to be happy.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!