Mission Mangal’s 200 Crores At The Box Office Gives Jagan Shakti A High Jump In Directors’ Power Index

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan led Mission Mangal, which took off on Independence Day has finally landed in 200 crore club at the box office. Hailed as one of the special movies to come out of Bollywood, it earned a tremendously positive word of mouth to reach this point.
In its extended week 1 of 8 days, the movie earned 128.16 crores and has been holding well since then. The week 2, 3 and 4 brought in 49.95 crores, 15.03 crores and 7.02 crores respectively. It now stands at a total of 200.16 crores. With this, directors’ box office power index table has moved Jagan Shakti over a couple-of-dozens of directors and placed just below Farah Khan.
Now, Jagan Shakti has become one of the few directors to have a 200 crore movie to his record. Check out the list below:
Here’s How We Calculate Director’s Box Office Ranking
- 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
- 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
- 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
- 500 Crs Points: 500 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
- Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
- In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Director’s Respective Film
(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)
|Director Name
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|500 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|Rohit shetty
|500
|600
|50
|1150
|Rajkumar Hirani
|200
|600
|100
|900
|Ali Abbas Zafar
|200
|600
|50
|850
|SS Rajamouli
|100
|500
|600
|Kabir khan
|200
|300
|50
|550
|Sanjay Leela Bhansali
|200
|300
|50
|550
|Vijay Krishna Acharya
|100
|200
|50
|350
|Nitesh Tiwary
|300
|50
|350
|Sandeep Reddy Vanga
|200
|200
|Aditya Dhar
|200
|200
|Rakesh Roshan
|200
|200
|Sajid Nadiadwala
|200
|200
|Sooraj Barjatya
|200
|200
|Farah Khan
|200
|200
|Jagan Shakti
|200
|200
|Remo D'Souza
|200
|200
|Indra Kumar
|200
|200
|A.R. Murugadoss
|200
|200
|Ayan Mukerji
|100
|100
|Shankar
|100
|100
|Siddharth Anand
|100
|100
|Ahmed Khan
|100
|100
|Arbaaz Khan
|100
|100
|Anurag Singh
|100
|100
|Anand L. Rai
|100
|100
|Anurag Singh
|100
|100
|Siddique
|100
|100
|Abhinav Kashyap
|100
|100
|Zoya Akhtar
|100
|100
|Vikas Bahl
|100
|100
|David Dhawan
|100
|100
|Rahul Dholakia
|100
|100
|Amit Sharma
|100
|100
|Shree Narayan Singh
|100
|100
|Neeraj Pandey
|100
|100
|Prabhu Deva
|100
|100
|Amar Kaushik
|100
|100
|Tinu Suresh Desai
|100
|100
|Sanjay Gupta
|100
|100
|Meghna Gulzar
|100
|100
|Karan Malhotra
|100
|100
|Yash Chopra
|100
|100
|Anees Bazmee
|100
|100
|Anurag Basu
|100
|100
|Anubhav Sinha
|100
|100
|Subhash Kapoor
|100
|100
|Shashank Khaitaan
|100
|100
|Sajid Khan
|100
|100
|Karan Johar
|100
|100
|Sohail Khan
|100
|100
|Luv Ranjan
|100
|100
|Farhad-Sajid
|100
|100
|Reema Kagti
|100
|100
|Mohit Suri
|100
|100
|Ashwini Dhir
|100
|100
|Abhishek Verman
|100
|100
|Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
|100
|100
|Akiv Ali
|100
|100
|Abbas Mustan
|100
|100
|Raj Kumar Gupta
|100
|100
|Ajay Devgn
|100
|100
|Farhan Akhtar
|100
|100
|Sujeeth
|100
|100
|Advait Chandan
|50
|50
|Sriram Raghavan
|50
|50
Directed by Jagan Shakti, “Mission Mangal” also stars Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu and Nithya Menen. Earlier, Akshay Kumar’s “PadMan” and “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha“, both films delivering a strong social message were declared tax-free in a few states. “Mission Mangal” also joined the list of the superstar’s tax-free movies.
Akshay had earlier said: “I’ve made this film mainly for children, so that they feel encouraged to become scientists. Scientist as a profession is not very likeable, but now after ISRO’s launch of the Chandrayaan, people are gradually becoming more aware of it and taking interest in it. I hope this film helps to spread the fact that what a great profession it is.”
