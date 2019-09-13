Mission Mangal’s 200 Crores At The Box Office Gives Jagan Shakti A High Jump In Directors’ Power Index

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan led Mission Mangal, which took off on Independence Day has finally landed in 200 crore club at the box office. Hailed as one of the special movies to come out of Bollywood, it earned a tremendously positive word of mouth to reach this point.

In its extended week 1 of 8 days, the movie earned 128.16 crores and has been holding well since then. The week 2, 3 and 4 brought in 49.95 crores, 15.03 crores and 7.02 crores respectively. It now stands at a total of 200.16 crores. With this, directors’ box office power index table has moved Jagan Shakti over a couple-of-dozens of directors and placed just below Farah Khan.

Now, Jagan Shakti has become one of the few directors to have a 200 crore movie to his record. Check out the list below:

Here’s How We Calculate Director’s Box Office Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

500 Crs Points: 500 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Director’s Respective Film

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Director Name 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts 500 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total Rohit shetty 500 600 50 1150 Rajkumar Hirani 200 600 100 900 Ali Abbas Zafar 200 600 50 850 SS Rajamouli 100 500 600 Kabir khan 200 300 50 550 Sanjay Leela Bhansali 200 300 50 550 Vijay Krishna Acharya 100 200 50 350 Nitesh Tiwary 300 50 350 Sandeep Reddy Vanga 200 200 Aditya Dhar 200 200 Rakesh Roshan 200 200 Sajid Nadiadwala 200 200 Sooraj Barjatya 200 200 Farah Khan 200 200 Jagan Shakti 200 200 Remo D'Souza 200 200 Indra Kumar 200 200 A.R. Murugadoss 200 200 Ayan Mukerji 100 100 Shankar 100 100 Siddharth Anand 100 100 Ahmed Khan 100 100 Arbaaz Khan 100 100 Anurag Singh 100 100 Anand L. Rai 100 100 Anurag Singh 100 100 Siddique 100 100 Abhinav Kashyap 100 100 Zoya Akhtar 100 100 Vikas Bahl 100 100 David Dhawan 100 100 Rahul Dholakia 100 100 Amit Sharma 100 100 Shree Narayan Singh 100 100 Neeraj Pandey 100 100 Prabhu Deva 100 100 Amar Kaushik 100 100 Tinu Suresh Desai 100 100 Sanjay Gupta 100 100 Meghna Gulzar 100 100 Karan Malhotra 100 100 Yash Chopra 100 100 Anees Bazmee 100 100 Anurag Basu 100 100 Anubhav Sinha 100 100 Subhash Kapoor 100 100 Shashank Khaitaan 100 100 Sajid Khan 100 100 Karan Johar 100 100 Sohail Khan 100 100 Luv Ranjan 100 100 Farhad-Sajid

100 100 Reema Kagti 100 100 Mohit Suri 100 100 Ashwini Dhir 100 100 Abhishek Verman 100 100 Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra 100 100 Akiv Ali 100 100 Abbas Mustan 100 100 Raj Kumar Gupta 100 100 Ajay Devgn 100 100 Farhan Akhtar 100 100 Sujeeth 100 100 Advait Chandan 50 50 Sriram Raghavan 50 50

Directed by Jagan Shakti, “Mission Mangal” also stars Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu and Nithya Menen. Earlier, Akshay Kumar’s “PadMan” and “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha“, both films delivering a strong social message were declared tax-free in a few states. “Mission Mangal” also joined the list of the superstar’s tax-free movies.

Akshay had earlier said: “I’ve made this film mainly for children, so that they feel encouraged to become scientists. Scientist as a profession is not very likeable, but now after ISRO’s launch of the Chandrayaan, people are gradually becoming more aware of it and taking interest in it. I hope this film helps to spread the fact that what a great profession it is.”

