Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan led Mission Mangal, which took off on Independence Day has finally landed in 200 crore club at the box office. Hailed as one of the special movies to come out of Bollywood, it earned a tremendously positive word of mouth to reach this point.

In its extended week 1 of 8 days, the movie earned 128.16 crores and has been holding well since then. The week 2, 3 and 4 brought in 49.95 crores, 15.03 crores and 7.02 crores respectively. It now stands at a total of 200.16 crores. With this, directors’ box office power index table has moved Jagan Shakti over a couple-of-dozens of directors and placed just below Farah Khan.

Mission Mangal's 200 Crores At The Box Office Gives Jagan Shakti A High Jump In Directors' Power Index
Now, Jagan Shakti has become one of the few directors to have a 200 crore movie to his record. Check out the list below:

Here’s How We Calculate Director’s Box Office Ranking

  • 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
  • 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
  • 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
  • 500 Crs Points: 500 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
  • Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
  • In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Director’s Respective Film

Director Name100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs Pts500 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
Rohit shetty500600501150
Rajkumar Hirani200600100900
Ali Abbas Zafar20060050850
SS Rajamouli100500600
Kabir khan20030050550
Sanjay Leela Bhansali20030050550
Vijay Krishna Acharya10020050350
Nitesh Tiwary30050350
Sandeep Reddy Vanga200200
Aditya Dhar200200
Rakesh Roshan200200
Sajid Nadiadwala200200
Sooraj Barjatya200200
Farah Khan200200
Jagan Shakti200200
Remo D'Souza200200
Indra Kumar200200
A.R. Murugadoss200200
Ayan Mukerji100100
Shankar100100
Siddharth Anand100100
Ahmed Khan100100
Arbaaz Khan100100
Anurag Singh100100
Anand L. Rai100100
Anurag Singh100100
Siddique100100
Abhinav Kashyap100100
Zoya Akhtar100100
Vikas Bahl100100
David Dhawan100100
Rahul Dholakia100100
Amit Sharma100100
Shree Narayan Singh100100
Neeraj Pandey100100
Prabhu Deva100100
Amar Kaushik100100
Tinu Suresh Desai100100
Sanjay Gupta100100
Meghna Gulzar100100
Karan Malhotra100100
Yash Chopra100100
Anees Bazmee100100
Anurag Basu100100
Anubhav Sinha100100
Subhash Kapoor100100
Shashank Khaitaan100100
Sajid Khan100100
Karan Johar100100
Sohail Khan100100
Luv Ranjan100100
Farhad-Sajid
100100
Reema Kagti100100
Mohit Suri100100
Ashwini Dhir100100
Abhishek Verman100100
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra100100
Akiv Ali100100
Abbas Mustan100100
Raj Kumar Gupta100100
Ajay Devgn100100
Farhan Akhtar100100
Sujeeth100100
Advait Chandan5050
Sriram Raghavan5050

Directed by Jagan Shakti, “Mission Mangal” also stars Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu and Nithya Menen. Earlier, Akshay Kumar’s “PadMan” and “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha“, both films delivering a strong social message were declared tax-free in a few states. “Mission Mangal” also joined the list of the superstar’s tax-free movies.

Akshay had earlier said: “I’ve made this film mainly for children, so that they feel encouraged to become scientists. Scientist as a profession is not very likeable, but now after ISRO’s launch of the Chandrayaan, people are gradually becoming more aware of it and taking interest in it. I hope this film helps to spread the fact that what a great profession it is.”

