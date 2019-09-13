Priyanka Chopra Jonas FINALLY Reacts On Why She Photoshopped Herself Into Nick Jonas’ Arms During His VMA Moment

Our Desi girl Priyanka Chopra, who is gearing up for her first Hindi film, The Sky Is Pink after ages, has finally spoken about her photoshopped picture with Nick Jonas during the MTV’s Video Music Awards. She had shared a picture to celebrate Nick’s award for the best pop video with a photoshopped picture of her hugging him.

It all started with Nick sharing a picture on his Instagram where he could be seen without his ladylove Priyanka but his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas enjoying the night with their wives. To celebrate his win, Priyanka was quick to edit herself in the picture.

During the TIFF, in an interview to Entertainment Tonight, Priyanka said, “I was sick that day, which is why I couldn’t go to the VMAs. It was supposed to be this fun night where all six of us got together because we never really get to do it that often. We all have very crazy schedules, and now that the boys are on tour, we meet as the six of us. So, this was supposed to be that fun thing. We had dinner planned after, and then I was really unwell.”

She further also added that when she saw it on the TV, she could she Nick’s face as he felt bad. “That’s the reason why I love technology,” she added joking about the picture. “It doesn’t matter if I was there or not. The picture makes it look like I was and the internet would believe it,” she added.

Well, these are true couple goals! Isn’t it?

Nick’s picture invited a lot of trolling and people had a field day as soon it was posted. But thanks to PeeCee, trollers were shut down.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!