VIDEO: Anushka Sharma Kissing Hubby Virat Kohli’s Hand Will Make You Miss Your Partner Even More!

A soft kiss planted on India skipper Virat Kohli’s hand by his actress wife Anushka Sharma has taken the Internet by storm.

The two were present at the event where the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium was rechristened after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and a special stand dedicated to Kohli.

The video, which has taken the social media by storm, shows the star couple holding hands and sitting together. Moments later the actress was seen sneaking the soft kiss.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The clip has been shared by various fan clubs on social media platforms.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!