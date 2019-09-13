“Veere Di Wedding” star Swara Bhasker lost her footwear when she went to Lal Baug Cha Raja Ganpati pandal in Mumbai, and she added a funny twist to it by saying that it gave her a chance to show her true devotion.

The actress took to Twitter to share her experience of visiting Lal Baugh Cha Raja pandal. She was wearing her Kolhapuri flats when she visited the pandal, but couldn’t find them while coming back. She had to return barefoot.

“Because what’s a darshan to Mumbai’s iconic #LalbaughchaRaja if you don’t lose your shoes?#sachcheybhakt,” she posted with a video.

Because what’s a Darshan to Mumbai’s iconic #lalbaughcharaja if you don’t lose your shoes? 🤣🤣🤣 #sachcheybhakt pic.twitter.com/CDDYS0FP88 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 11, 2019

In the video, Swara, in her bright ensemble, is seen walking barefoot to her car.

On the work front, she will next be seen in Faraz Arif Ansari’s LGBTQ drama “Sheer Qorma“.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!