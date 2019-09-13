Dream Girl Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: All Set For A Good Opening

Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest Dream Girl has opened to a decent response at the box office as far as the morning occupancies are concerned. The film which released on more than 2500 screens received average footfalls of 20-25% which is quite good to start with.

The film has received a very positive response from critics so far and if public word of mouth favours it as well, then the occupancies will get much better from evening shows. Last Friday release Chhichhore started on a much lower note but thanks to positive word of mouth it picked up very well throughout the day.

Interestingly, Ayushmann’s last release Article 15 started with 10-15% occupancies and this one is surely a leap.

Dream Girl also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Vijay Raaz & Annu Kapoor in important roles.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann recently posed for a picture with his real-life Dream Girl Tahira Kashyap. The actor took to Instagram to post a photo of the couple in which he is smiling and posing for the camera. Tahira, on the other hand, is holding on to him and looking down.

“With my #Dreamgirl @tahirakashyap”, Ayushmann captioned the pic.

Tahira reposted the snapshot and wrote: “But I thought I was with mine! We as a couple believe in balancing it out. When Harish meets Dream girl. #aboutlastnight #dreamgirl.”

Tahira had revealed that hubby Ayushmaan has given her the funny nickname of Harish.

