Tara Sutaria Or Taimur Ali Khan? Netizens React To SOTY 2 Actress’ Childhood Picture

Tara Sutaria made a glamorous entry into Bollywood with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2, which also starred Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, and settled into many hearts with her performance. The actress gained a lot of popularity in very less time and her 2.2 million followers on Instagram are proof of it.

If there’s anything that keeps Tara’s fans updated about her latest happenings, it has to be her Instagram feed. The actress recently posted a childhood picture of hers and the netizens couldn’t help but compare it to the little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan.

Talking about the picture, it had a throwback picture of Tara when she was very small. She looked extremely cute and those chubby cheeks, messy hair and light-coloured eyes could easily steal hearts even back then. She looked like an absolute snowball and her resemblance to Taimur even compelled her fans to compare the two. Well, we couldn’t agree less as Tara is actually looking like an uncanny copy of Chote Nawab. She captioned the image as, “Cub/pub”

As soon as she posted this picture, her fans flooded her post with comments. A fan wrote, “Chota Taimur.” While another follower wrote, “You look like baby Taimur.” Check out the picture shared by Tara below:

If you still doubt it, take a look at one of Taimur’s pictures as well:

Uncanny right? Well, on the work front, Tara will be next seen in Marjaavaan, which also stars her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Riteish Deshmukh. She is also a part of the Hindi remake of RX 100 alongside Ahan Shetty.

