Dream Girl Box Office Review: Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, Manjot Singh, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Raj Bhansali

Director: Raaj Shaandilyaa

Producers: Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Aashish Singh

Expectations

Ayushmann Khurrana‘s name has become quite trustable in the industry as well as among the audience thanks to the kind of work he has been doing recently. It all started from Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015 and is continuing till now when he is hitting the bull’s eye with every single film. The best part here is that he is not following any specific formula and is offering variety to the audience by coming out with unique concepts and fresh yet interesting stories.

Dream Girl since the release of its first promo excited the audience. Ayushmann promised an honest entertainer packed with a brilliant performance; almost everything that paying public wants from a Bollywood film.

Ayushmann’s last film Article 15 did 60 crores plus business despite being an intense one so this one being an entertainer is expected to do far more business. Interestingly, his last entertainer Badhaai Ho was a 100 crores grosser as it did a total business of 136.80 crores in India.

Apart from Ayushmann, the film’s rest of the team – actress Nushrat Bharucha (Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety) & director Raaj Shaandilyaa’s (wrote Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights With Kapil, The Kapil Sharma Show, Welcome Back) work has been admired by the public.

Impact

Dream Girl‘s biggest plus is that it delivers everything that it promised to the audience, in fact, it delivers that in abundance. The film is a laugh riot since its start till the ending and credit goes to the writing laced with genuine humour, witty dialogues, stunning performances of Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor and Raj Bhansali. These four guys have ensured that you laugh like crazy in almost every scene. While we all know the talent of the former three actors, note Raj Bhansali as Toto especially post interval where he has some of the most hilarious scenes.

Big Cheers for Raaj Shaandilyaa here who has nailed it as a director in his debut. He has offered what the Indian audience was craving for a long time – A good comedy film. No doubt, they will lap it up strongly at the Box Office. I can say that because I’ve absolutely no doubt about it.

Prospects

Dream Girl will take a good start at the Box Office despite competition from holdover release Chhichhore. While a double-digit start for the film is pretty much ensured and there’s no major competition in the future until the release of War on Oct 2, I’ll be surprised if this film doesn’t enter the 100 crores club in two weeks.

