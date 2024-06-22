It’s not hidden that Bollywood members have mixed feelings for Kangana Ranaut. Swara Bhasker, Karan Johar, and Shekhar Suman openly condemned the violence she faced by CISF officers. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan silently showed their support to avoid drama. Dream Girl actor Annu Kapoor has now reacted to the controversy and below are all the details you need!

For those unaware, Kangana was slapped by a female CISF officer at the Chandigarh airport earlier this month. This was a reaction to her remarks on the Farmer’s protest. A case was filed against the lady and she was fired from her job.

In a recent media conference, Annu Kapoor was asked about Kangana Ranaut slap incident, to which he responded, “Yeh Kangana ji kaun hain? Please batao na kaun hain? Zaahir hai aap pooch rahe hain toh koi bahut badi heroine hongi? Sundar hain kya? (Who is this Kangana? Is she a big heroine? Is she beautiful?).”

The drama doesn’t end there! Annu Kapoor added, “Ek sundar hai toh hume waese hi unse jalan horahi hai kyuki hum toh bohut bhadde…aadmi hai. Uske baad powerful hai. Aap bolrahe hai kisi officer nein unhe thappad maar diya? Toh unko puri kaarwahi karni chahiye definitely (I was already jealous that she was pretty because I am not. She is powerful too.You are telling me that some officer slapped her? Then she should definitely take legal action).”

As expected, Kangana Ranaut did not remain tight-lipped about Annu Kapoor’s remarks. She shared a clip of his remarks on her Instagram stories and reacted, “Do you agree with Annu Kapoor ji that we tend to hate a successful woman, hate her more if she is beautiful and hate her even more passionately if she is powerful? Is it true?”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is now a politician! The Emergency actress fought for Mandi consituentcy after she was provided a ticket by BJP and emerged victorious. Her plans for acting career have not been addressed yet.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: Dalip Tahil On Playing Aamir Khan’s Father In Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak In Early 30s, “A Few Actors Didn’t Take The Role…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News