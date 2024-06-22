Actor Dalip Tahil has played a father and villain in many Bollywood movies of the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s. Many remember him as Madan Chopra from Baazigar, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Shilpa Shetty. The actor also played Aamir Khan’s father in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

Aamir Khan made his debut with the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, directed by Mansoor Khan and starring Juhi Chawla in the lead role. In the movie, Dalip Tahil played Aamir, aka Raj’s father, Dhanraj. But did you know the actor was in his early 30s when he played the father of a 20-year-old man? The veteran actor got candid about the same.

Dalip Tahil On Playing Aamir Khan’s Father In His Early 30s

The Baazigar star stated, “It was my first father role, and the film was a game changer for me. I am ten years older than Aamir. In fact, that was the reason why quite a few actors didn’t take the role as they didn’t want to do a father role. That’s what Nasir Hussain sir (producer) had told me. I was in my early 30s at the time and didn’t think about it twice, the role was fantastic and so I did it.”

In the same interview with Cyrus Says, Dalip Tahil was asked if he worried about being stereotyped as a father on screen. The actor said he didn’t fear getting typecast as he played a father on screen for the first time. After Qayamat Se Qayamat, he got many offers to play a father’s role, and that’s when he started worrying. “If something succeeds, everyone wants you to play the same thing all over again. But fortunately for me, I managed to do other stuff,” shared Dalip.

Dalip Tahil has appeared in many big Hindi movies, including Arth, Ram Lakhan, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Darr, Judwaa, Ishq, Gupt, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, and many more. He will next be seen in the Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man Season 3, which stars Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, and others.

Must Read: Anil Kapoor On Getting Replaced In Boney Kapoor’s No Entry 2: “Ghar Ki Baat Hai, Ghar Mein Rehne Do”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News