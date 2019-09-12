Dream Girl Box Office Pre Release Buzz: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pooja Is A Magnet Right Now

Ever since the first promo of Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the title role came out, the audience has been rooting for the film. Now that the film is less than 24 hours away from the release, here’s how it’s tracking as far as the pre-release buzz is concerned.

Reach

Ayushmann Khurrana’s reach as an actor and an entertainer has increased multiple times in the last few years. Starting from Dum Laga Ke Haisha till Article 15, he has given back to back hits placing himself as one of the most successful actors of recent times. After a series of experimental films which worked well for Ayushmann, Dream Girl looks like yet another hit as far as the content released so far is concerned.

The film has built a pretty nice reach among the audience and I’ll rate it 6.75/10, a day before its release.

Buzz

The promos have struck a chord with all section of audiences as it promises loads of entertainment for them, something which a very few films have done this year. Ayushmann’s avatar and voice-over as Pooja (Dream Girl) is making everyone excited and people will come out in flocks to watch the film in the theatres tomorrow.

I’ll rate the current buzz of the film as 5.25/10.

Overall, the film is likely to get a good opening at the Box Office which will be somewhere in 9-10 crores. The opening could’ve been better but last Friday’s release Chhichhore is holding up well at the Box Office and hence will be providing some kind of resistance.

Dream Girl also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh & Vijay Raaz in important roles.

