After wooing the audience with their Punjabi film “Qismat“, actors Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta are coming up with a sequel on September 18.

Qismat 2” is directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, who had also helmed the first instalment.

Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta's 'Qismat 2' to release on sep 18
Qismat 2: Release Date Of Ammy Virk & Sargun Mehta Starrer REVEALED!

Annnouncing the film’s release date, Sargun on Thursday took to Instagram and wrote: ” Jagdeep Sidhu, Ammy Virk yaar tohn wadh ke. 18th September 2020 nu gall karde aan.”

Not only for the storyline, the film garnered a lot of praises for its songs, too — especially, “Kaun hoye ga” and “Awaaz”.

Before the film, Ammy and Sargun featured in a song that was also titles “Qismat“, and which became a huge hit.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here