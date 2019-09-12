Siddharth Anand On Asking Vaani Kapoor To Gain Or Lose For War: “Not Someone Who Looks At Women As Objects”

We may only see a glimpse of Vaani Kapoor in the trailer of her upcoming film War alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. However the film’s director Siddharth Anand has revealed that though the actress has a small role it is very pivotal to the film.

Speaking about the same, Siddharth has revealed to Deccan Chronicle, “Vaani will be seen in a small part of the film, but she is a pivotal part. When you will see the film, you will know her importance, her significance that will stay with you.”

Vaani, who made her debut with Shuddh Desi Romance alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, failed to impress the audiences with her last release, Befikre where she featured opposite Ranveer Singh. However, Siddharth feels that Vaani is still in the learning process. The director said, “Vaani is still a newcomer in a way, and people will view her with a fresh lens. I have always worked with big stars at the peak, so it was refreshing to present a newcomer in my film that is loaded with superstars. It was fun and challenging to get people to accept her now. It was fun to mold her.”

Siddharth says he never asked Vaani to change anything about her body because he does not look at women like objects. Speaking about when he first met Vaani, the director said, “I don’t think she had to shed any weight. When I met her she was super fit. She has always been super fit, and I am not someone who looks at women as objects and tells them to lose weight or put on or anything of that sort. My characters do not need to look appealing, and they motivate themselves because the country looks up to them.”

War is a visual spectator with some breath taking scenic shots and edge of the seat high octane action sequences. The film produced by Aditya Chopra will hit the theaters on the 2nd of October 2019.

