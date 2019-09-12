Dream Girl: From Peppy Numbers To Quirky Dialogues – 5 Reasons Why Ayushmann Khurrana-Nushrat Bharucha Starrer Is A Must Watch!

Ever since its trailer released, there has been a lot of buzz around writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Dream Girl, starring National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha and today the film is releasing all over and the ‘Pooja’ magic will grip all the audience.

There are many reasons that Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl make this quirky entertainer a must-watch. Here are the 5 reasons which makes the film wholesome entertainer and a must watch:

1. The Lead Actors – Ayushmann & Nushrat

Ayushmann Khurrana has proved his mettle as an actor and is known for his unique choice of stories. The actor has delivered a series of hits and in this family entertainer, he will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar as ‘Pooja’ which will make you amaze.

Nushrat, on the other hand, will be seen in a totally different role as opposed to her previous kickass versions which mostly were negative. This time, it’s going to be all sweet and simple, and let’s see if she manages to impress her equally!

2. Powerful Ensemble Cast

The movie features an impressive list of actors, including Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Nidhi Bisht, Raj Bhansali and Rajesh Sharma, among others. Together, these actors are expected to up the entertainment quotient of the film.

3. Unique Storyline

A male caller played by Ayushmann Khurrana, at a female friendship call center in Mathura, who impresses everyone with his mesmerizing female voice and unique ways of solving people’s problems. Film’s unique story-line will appeal to people across age groups.

4. Quirky Dialogues filled with humour

Dream Girl’s trailer has been appreciated for its witty punchlines and quirky dialogues. With a blend of humour, drama and entertainment.

5. Massy and Peppy Music Album

The album of Dream Girl is a mix of massy and peppy music. While Radhe Radhe celebrates the festive fever of Janmashtami, Dil Ka Telephone reflects the film’s entertaining theme. On the other hand, Ik Mulaqaat is a soothing love ballad that has already garnered popularity. The unplugged version of the same song, dubbed in Ayushmann’s voice, adds to its charm. The makers also launched another peppy, high-on-energy Punjabi track, Gat Gat, which is touted to make everyone hit the dance floor.

Dream Girl which is directed by Raaj Shandilya, produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Ashish Singh is all set to release on 13 September 2019.

