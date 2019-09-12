The shooting for first-time director Maqbool Khan’s “Khaali Peeli” starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday has begun.

The film’s producer Ali Abbas Zafar on Wednesday shared the film’s clapboard on Instagram and he captioned it: “It begins.”

Khaali Peeli: The Shoot Of Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday Starrer Kickstarts!
Set in Mumbai, “Khaali Peeli” is a young, edgy roller-coaster ride that kick-starts one night, when boy meets girl.

Zafar, who directed multiple blockbusters like “Sultan” and “Tiger Zinda Hai“, has joined hands with Zee Studios to co-produce “Khaali Peeli”.

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his strong performances in films like “Raazi” and “Gangs of Wasseypur“, will feature in the movie as a villain.

The makers have roped in Vishal-Shekhar to compose the music of the film, which will release on June 12, 2020.

