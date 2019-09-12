Chhichhore Box Office: Crosses De De Pyaar De’s First Week Total In Just 6 Days

Chhichhore is trending fantabulously in weekdays after recording an excellent weekend. The film is rock steady in weekdays and in fact, earned more on Monday and Tuesday when compared to Friday. Even on Wednesday, the collections were practically similar to Friday.

This kind of trending has taken the film to a very healthy 6 day total of 61.33 crores. The film is clearly on way to cross the 100 crores mark because the 6 days total business of film is more than the 7 day total of another 100 crores grosser this year De De Pyaar De which earned 61.05 crores in the first week. Interestingly, the opening day of DDPD was also better than Chhichhore.

Here’s a day to day comparison of Chhichhore & De De Pyaar De till the first week.

Chhichhore 6 Day Daily Breakdown

Friday 7.32 crores

Saturday 12.25 crores

Sunday 16.41 crores

Monday 8.10 crores

Tuesday 10.05 crores

Wednesday 7.20 crores

Thursday N/A

6 Day Total: 61.33 crores

De De Pyaar De First Week Daily Breakdown

Friday 10.41 crores

Saturday 13.39 crores

Sunday 14.74 crores

Monday 6.19 crores

Tuesday 6.10 crores

Wednesday 5.74 crores

Thursday 4.48 crores

First Week Total: 61.05 crores

Lifetime Total: 102.40 crores

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Tahir Raj Bhasin & Prateik Babbar.

Speaking about his experiments as an actor, Sushant recently said that all his risks might not have paid off at the box office, but they enriched him as an actor.

After entering Bollywood with Kai Po Che! in 2013, Sushant has won plaudits for his acting in PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya.

“I feel an absolute sense of exhilaration to play a new character, to live a new life and to see it come alive on the screen. I have been fortunate, to say the least, that I have found people who have seen me fit into some really brave films,” Sushant said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!