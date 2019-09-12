How’s The Hype (Audience) Of Dream Girl?: This Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Is Set For Its ‘Dream’ Run!

It wouldn’t be an overstatement if we say that Ayushmann Khurrana is currently the King Midas of Bollywood with his each movie performing exceptionally well amongst the audience and critics as well. Now, with Dream Girl the movie buffs are really anticipating something out of the box and freshly approached concept, which is clearly seen from the response for the movie in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ segment.

Let’s go through the results of Dream Girl’s songs and trailer:

Coming to the recently released Dil Ka Telephone from Dream Girl, the song features Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja and her four ‘Pujaris’. The fun song encapsulates Pooja’s relation with her lovers over a telephonic conversation, which is a theme of the movie. It fetched surprisingly good response with around 90% voters giving a nod.

Radhe Radhe was the first track to come out of Dream Girl and it has desi feel to it due to its beats and lyrics. It features the fresh and adorable pair of Ayushmann and Nushrat Bharucha. The main highlight of the song is Ayushmann’s amusing expressions apart from the dance moves. The song is liked by around 83% of participants.

Speaking about the trailer, Dream Girl was one of the most liked of Bollywood in recent times. It featured a strong supporting cast of Anu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Manjot Singh, which hinted of a fun-filled ride in the offering. The main takeaway was Ayushmann Khurrana’s sterling act of Pooja. With some fresh and desi content being catered, the audience was highly impressed with the trailer. Around 94% audience liked the trailer.

On the whole, Dream Girl has got a big THUMBS UP from around 90% of voters, which is one of the highest in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’. The movie is all set to arrive this Friday and the buzz clearly shows that another success of 2019 is on its way for Bollywood.

Click here for the poll results.

