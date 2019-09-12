When Reel Life ‘Dream Girl’ Ayushmann Khurrana Posed With Real Life ‘Dream Girl’ Tahira Kashyap!

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently won the National Award for his spectacular performance in AndhaDhun, is all geared up for his upcoming film, Dream Girl. For the first time, we will see an actor doing something unique in a film.

Last night, the team of Dream Girl hosted a special screening of the film and Ayushmann & his wife Tahira Kashyap too were a part of it. Before stepping out for the screening, Ayushmann shared a lovely picture with his wife and called her his ‘Dream Girl’.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the Vicky Donor actor wrote, “With my #Dreamgirl @tahirakashyap.”

Soon after he posted the picture, fans of the actor started commenting about the couple. One of the users wrote, “Rab ne bana di jodi…”. Another user wrote, “beautiful couple.”

Check out other comments here:

Dream Girl is slated to hit the theatres on September 13, 2019. The film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and Ayushmann is essaying the role of a call centre employee who can imitate a woman’s voice and through the course of the film, Ayushmann will be seen as Pooja. Dream Girl also features Annu Kapoor, Nushrat Bharucha, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Nidhi Bisht, Manjot Singh and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles.

