Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana Wants A Nomination In Best Actress’ Category!

Ayushmann Khurrana has proved his acting mettle with his films like Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Andhadhun and many others. The actor is now set to entertain the audience with his upcoming film, Dream Girl. He stars alongside Nushrat Bharucha in the film.

In Dream Girl, Ayushmann Khurrana talks to people on call enacting as a girl named Pooja. He has dubbed in a girl’s voice for the film and everyone is super excited to see his yet another stellar act. In an interview with BollywoodLife, the actor spoke about his film and shared that he wants to win the Best Actress award for his performance in Dream Girl.

About playing Pooja, Ayushmann shared that he was never apprehensive about doing the role, but very excited. When asked who used to take more time to get ready between him and Nushrat, the Badhaai Ho actor said that he took a lot of time because of all the make, the wig. He also had to keep shaving as the stubble would grow back by the evening.

When Nushrat Bharucha jokes that Ayushmann Khurrana should be given the Best Actress award, he quipped, “I always wished that I get nominated in the Best Actress category.”

Meanwhile, Dream Girl is directed by Raaj Shandaaliya and also stars Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor and Manjot Singh in pivotal roles. The film will hit the screens on September 13.

