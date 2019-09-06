Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Lands In Plagiarism Drama!

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has delivered some great masterpieces in the past few months, is yet again bringing a comical topic on the 70 mm screen – Dream Girl. Also, starring Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety star Nushrat Bharucha. The film is making all the right kind of noises. Not just the trailer but the songs from the film has left the audience impressed, who are eagerly waiting for the release of it. But it looks like, Ayushmann Khurrana’s film has landed itself into major trouble! Yes, the buzz is that Ayushmann starrer is a copy of a 2017 released film, Call For Fun.

No, it is not us who is saying this but filmmaker Janak Toprani who alleges that the film is a replica of his film titled Call For Run that released in 2017. Going by the news reports, it is said that Janak has accused the makers of Dream Girl of plagiarism. He stated that his script was turned down by the production team at Balaji twice and he made the movie himself after finding a financer last year. He, however, revealed that producer Ekta Kapoor was not part of the discussion.

Toprani also expressed that he will file a legal case against the makers of Dream Girl and would demand credit as the writer and royalty rights if the film turns out to have the exact same plot.

Filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa, also spoke about the issue saying that the film’s idea has been with him since 2010 and he got it registered as well. Ayushmann and Nushrat starrer Dream Girl is Raaj’s directorial debut and is slated to release on September 13 this year.

