Shah Rukh Khan In Legal Trouble Over IIPM Case; Calcutta Court Asks CBI To Probe

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan who’s been keeping himself out of the paparazzi’s radar for quite a while now, is stuck under legal trouble over the Indian Institute of Planning and Management (IIPM) case. The actor has been the brand ambassador of the Institute which has duped a student of 25 lakhs and was running without any UGC certification.

It all happened after a parent filed a plea in the Calcutta court after paying 25 lakhs for his son’s admission and the court asked the state and Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the issue. But as per a report by DNA, now the court has asked why actor Shah Rukh Khan who’s the brand ambassador isn’t being involved and investigated to find out his connection in the case.

Moreover, Calcutta court has asked CBI to file an affidavit within 2 weeks saying they want to investigate Shah Rukh Khan’s role in IIPM as he was the brand ambassador of the institution which was running without any UGC registration. The state too has been asked to file an affidavit.

University Grants Commission (UGC) in January, 2016 has issued a public notice saying the Indian Institute of Planning and Management (IIPM) is “not entitled” to award any undergraduate or post-graduate degree including BBA, BCA or MBA.

The notice posted by the UGC read, “that IIPM is neither entitled to award any UG or PG degree, including BBA/BCA/MBA degree nor it is recognised by UGC.”

