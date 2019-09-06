National Award Winning Actress Keerthy Suresh To Make Her Debut In Kannada With ‘Madagaja’?

The year 2019 without a doubt is proving to be an auspicious year for South actress Keerthy Suresh. As the actress has had a dream run so far in her career this year.

The young actress after bagging the prestigious National Award for best actress for her act in Telugu venture Mahanati will soon be starting the shooting for her parts in her Bollywood debut venture Maidaan.

Apart from Bollywood, reportedly the gorgeous actress will soon be making her debut in Kannada film industry with filmmaker Mahesh’s directorial Madagaja opposite Kannada star Srii Murali.

If reports are to be believed, the actress has been approached by the makers for the lead role, and Keerthy is quite impressed with the narration of the script but following her busy schedule and dates the actress is yet to make her decision.

However, an official confirmation of whether or not the actress will be part of the film is yet to be made.

From film front, apart from her debut Bollywood venture Maidaan opposite actor Ajay Devgn, Keerthy also has a couple of other projects in form of filmmaker Priyadarshan’s Malayalam venture Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham with Kollywood superstar Mohan Lal & also Telugu venture Miss India which is being helmed by filmmaker Narendranath.

Keerthy was last seen on big screens opposite Telugu star Nagarjuna in Manmadhudu 2.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!