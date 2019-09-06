Inshallah: Post Salman Khan’s Exit, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Plans To Go Ahead With Another Actor With A Reworked Script?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah has been hitting the news headlines ever since its announcement. The film was supposed to bring the successful combo of SLB and Salman Khan back after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which released 20 years back in 1999. Apart from this, Inshallah was also special because of Alia Bhatt starring in the film.

However, the things took an unfortunate turn and the film got shelved before it even went on floors. Reportedly, there were some issues between SLB and Salman which couldn’t be solved and the superstar himself took to social media to announce Inshallah getting delayed.

Now the latest development apparently is that SLB is planning to bring some other actor on board and is also making changes in the script. A source close to Sanjay Leela Bhansali has reportedly told E Times that huge money is riding on Inshallah and a lot of it has already gone in the pre-production of the film. So SLB plans to go ahead with some other actor while making some changes in the script. It’s also been said that Alia is still very much a part of the film.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of Salman Khan is planning to postpone his Dabangg 3 to release on Eid 2020 which was earlier supposed to be the release date of Inshallah.

With Kick 2 producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala openly denying reports that his film will be ready for release on Eid next year, choices have gradually narrowed down for Salman when it comes to delivering fans the cinematic Eid treat he recently promised in a tweet.

“It is a serious thought, and one which ‘Dabangg 3‘ director Prabhudheva has been asked to consider,” said the source.

