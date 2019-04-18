Inshallah: Salman Khan & Alia Bhatt’s Characters’ Details REVEALED!

Salman Khan has been the talk of the town since the Bharat posters are been coming out. But apart from that, he also has Inshallah and Dabangg 3. Regarding the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, he pairs opposite Alia Bhatt and their pair has been termed as unconventional by many.

Salman Khan has been one of the rare heroes who rightfully knows the pulse of the audience. Since Wanted, we’ve seen delivering him unmatchable records at the box office. He is for sure, the most bankable actor in the industry right now.

With Inshallah, the pair of Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt was welcomed with a surprise but some expressed their disagreeability. Yes, it’s an unconventional pair but can work huge if scripted well.

According to a report published in Mumbai Mirror, Salman Khan will be seen in his 40s and Alia in 20s. The source adds, “Salman is a businessman in his mid-40s. The character is reminiscent of his turn in his 1997 romcom Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai. Alia plays a 20-something aspiring actress. All the factors, including the age gap, have been taken into consideration. The story will justify the teaming up of two actors, from different generations, on a romantic journey.”

For Alia, getting a role in Bhansali’s film is like a dream come true. “Dream with your eyes wide open they say and I did. I can’t wait to join on this beautiful journey called ‘Inshallah‘.” She will star opposite superstar Salman Khan in the film. “Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together,” added the “Student of the Year” actress.

