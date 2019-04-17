Bharat 3rd Poster Out: Salman Khan and team are on a surprising spree as they are treating with some super amazing posters every day. Before the grand trailer arrives, director Ali Abbas Zafar is making sure to up the game.

We saw the two posters of Bharat which featured Salman in a salt and pepper look from 2010 and the other one from 1964, where he can be seen in the younger avatar. In the poster, we can also see Disha Patani as a trapeze artist.

Now, the 3rd poster is out and this time it’s Katrina Kaif along with Salman. Tracing the look from the year 1970, the poster features Katrina in a subtle ‘official like’ look and Khan as a miner. The poster also featured Sunil Grover, who seems Khan’s co-worker.

Recently, we met the Kick actor and asked about the update on Bharat trailer. Ask him about when will we get to see the trailer of the film, he said, “I saw it yesterday (March 19, 2019). You guys will see it very soon. I think now only you will see it in sometime. It’s outstanding!” Well, you heard it from the horse’s mouth!

We definitely can’t wait for Bharat trailer to launch, what about you’ll? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Bharat is an official remake of a Korean film An Ode To My Father. It depicts the history of India through the life of an ordinary man. Along with Salman, the film also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Tabu in the lead roles. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film will release on the occasion of Eid.

