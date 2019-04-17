Kalank Movie Review Quicker: Are Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt & Half A Dozen Other Actors Worth The Drama?

Kalank Movie Review Quicker: Starring Varun Dhawan as Zafar, Alia Bhatt as Roop and half a dozen other actors, the story is set in Husnabad in the year 1946. It’s divided between the people of belonging to a Royal family (Chaudharys) and Muslims.

Before getting into the main review, I’ve got some feedback about making my thoughts clear in the quick review. Will refrain from doing the same today, with getting just into the story and some technical aspects till the interval.

Satya (Sonakshi Sinha) is suffering from a fatal disease, and for some reason wants Roop (Alia Bhatt) to accompany her in their castle for the remaining time of her life. Roop has a challenging request (can’t reveal, because spoiler) but agrees to go with her. There she meets with Satya’s husband Dev (Aditya Roy Kapur).

Roop starts working with Dev at his newspaper agency called as Daily Times. On researching the Red Light area known as Hira Mandi, Roop meets Zafar (Varun Dhawan) and the first half ends with exposing various back-tracks of all the characters.

The film is visually appealing but is it enough? Was it enough for a magnum opus like Thugs Of Hindostan? Let’s wait for the full review to come to any conclusion. The best takeaway from the film till now is its background score and Arijit Singh’s title track. Everyone is acting their characters but Varun and Alia get the maximum chunk of screen-space, Aditya being the close second.

Madhuri’s appearance is reminiscent of her look of Chandramukhi from the 2002 film Devdas. In her opening poster, with tears in her eyes, she was seen sporting a red veil. Sonakshi, on the other hand, is playing the role of Satya. Her character with the posters was introduced as “pure, elegant and filled with love”. Sonakshi can be seen wearing a bindi and vermillion in the poster. Alia essays the character of Roop, who is “free and bound by only love”.

This is Alia Bhatt’s fourth film with Varun. The two have previously worked in films such as Student Of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Conceptualised by and his late father Yash Johar almost 15 years ago, Kalank is set in the 1940s. It features Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Aditya Roy Kapur. Abhishek Varman is directing the epic drama, which hits the theaters today.

The film is being produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios. Stick to this space for the full review!

