Bharat Trailer EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan Is Spellbinding, Production Values Are Rich!

It’s less than 10 days for Bharat trailer and as yesterday, we reported about the motion poster revelation, there’s something very new and exciting for Salman Khan fans. The timeline of the film varies through many years and as a result of that, Salman will be donning 5 looks.

Two of his looks through couple of posters have been revealed and there have been quite a mixed response for the same. But, let’s not get low because as per our closed sources the trailer is spellbinding. The source says, “The trailer is very good and it displays the journey of Salman’s character from partition till now.”

This isn’t it, the source also can’t keep calm about the entire setting shown in the trailer. It adds, “Tone of the trailer indicates rich production values and it’s a delight to watch on big screen.”

A day after Salman shared his grey hair and bearded avatar from Bharat Salman on Tuesday shared a new poster featuring him in a much younger avatar. “Jawaani humari Jaaneman thi! ‘Bharat’ ki jawaani,” Salman wrote. The look seems to be from the 1990s era. The “Dabangg” star is dressed as a circus artiste.

A new poster showcasing his five different looks for the film will be unveiled every day. The film’s other cast members include Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, “Bharat” will release on the occasion of Eid.

