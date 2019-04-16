Kalank Box Office Day 1: All Set To Beat Gully Boy & Be Alia Bhatt’s HIGHEST Opener?

Kalank Box Office Day 1: Alia Bhatt is counted as one of the most talented and most successful Bollywood actors at this moment. The pretty actress is currently riding high on the super success of her latest films Raazi, Gully Boy and has a super interesting lineup ahead with films like Kalank, Takht, Sadak 2, Inshaallah and RRR.

Her upcoming film Kalank is releasing tomorrow i.e. April 17 and it has created a nice hype in the market. Considering her last films have opened well at the Box Office and this one is set on a huge scale and is a multi-starrer film, can we expect it to be Alia’s highest opener so far?

Have a look at the Top 10 opening films of Alia-

Year Film Opening Day Collection Lifetime Collection 2019 Gully Boy 19.40 Cr 139.38 Cr 2015 Shaandaar 13.10 Cr 42.00 Cr 2017 Badrinath Ki Dulhania 12.25 Cr 116.60 Cr 2014 2 States 11.75 Cr 104.00 Cr 2016 Udta Punjab 10.05 Cr 59.60 Cr 2014 Humpty Sharmi Ki Dulhania 09.00 Cr 76.81 Cr 2012 Student Of The Year 09.00 Cr 70.00 Cr 2016 Dear Zindagi 08.75 Cr 64.44 Cr 2018 Raazi 07.53 Cr 123.17 Cr 2016 Kapoor & Sons 06.85 Cr 73.03 Cr

5 among the 10 above mentioned films of Alia have taken a double-digit opening which is pretty cool. If all goes well and the initial word of mouth supports the film, we can surely expect Kalank to become Alia’s highest opener so far.

Her highest opener is Gully Boy which did 19.40 crores net at the Box Office on its opening day so we are expecting this film to touch the 20 crores mark. That will surely place Alia in a new Box Office league. What do you think?

