Kalank Box Office: 21.06 Crores VS Day 1 Of This Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt Starrer, Will It Achieve A Milestone?

Kalank Box Office: 2019 began with the blockbuster of Uri: The Surgical Strike and has been continuing its glorious run at the box office ever since. With movies like Badla, Luka Chuppi, Total Dhamaal, Gully Boy, and the last, Kesari – the first quarter has been a huge success.

Now a magnum opus entering the list of the 2nd quarter will be Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt starrer Kalank, but where will it stand in terms of 2019’s highest opening day?

The top 3 competitors for the movie are –

Kesari – 21.06 crores

Gully Boy – 19.40 crores

Total Dhamaal – 16.50 crores

Now when compared to these top 3, Kalank seems to definitely have an upper hand because –

1. The Huge Star Cast – Starting from the youngest Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, to the most experienced – Madhuri Dixit & Sanjay Dutt, each and every member from the cast has a huge fan base built for themselves and that’s one reason the movie is so much anticipated.

2. Credibility Of The Makers – You know Karan Johar isn’t one who would back a project without certainty. Moreover, Kalank has been his father’s dream, so we can imagine the level of efforts he’d have put into it to make it a visual treat. That’s definitely something to look forward too.

On the other hand, Abhishek with Karan has previously worked on 2 States, which was a super-hit affair at the box office. So the credibility is something we can totally put our bets on!

3. Promotional Strategies – Everything seems to be going well for the team with the buzz right on-point, the teaser that became most viewed on all platforms within 24 hours with 26 million views, the songs that are already being played on a loop, what else would the team want?

The trade pundits have made their predictions for the movie to have an opening of around 20 crores, which means the movie might stand somewhere near Akshay Kumar’s Kesari’s collections. If it surpasses this expectation, Kalank will end up becoming the highest opener of 2019 and that indeed will be a milestone achieved for the entire team. Do y’all think that is possible?

