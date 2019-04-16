Shazam! Box Office (India): Dragging Towards The End Before Kalank-Storm!

Shazam! Box Office (India): Hollywood superhero film Shazam! has continued to stay steady at the Box Office in its second week. The film despite starting on the lower levels hasn’t sunk down and is moving ahead slowly and steadily.

The 7th installment of DC Extended Universe has collected 21 crores till second Monday. However, the collections will not go far from here because a big Hindi film, Kalank will be releasing in cinemas tomorrow i.e. April 17. Given the low day to day collections of Shazam! and Kalank being a big release, the Hollywood film will not remain with many screens from tomorrow onwards.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

However, in the US the film has made quite a mark and a sequel is being planned for it.

Henry Gayden, who penned the original film’s screenplay, is writing the next instalment, while Shazam! director David F. Sandberg and producer Peter Safran are expected to return for the follow-up.

Shazam! starring Zachary Levi centres on teenager Billy Batson (Asher Angel), who can transform into an adult superhero (Zachary Levi), and who faces off against the villainous Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong) with the help of his foster brother (Jack Dylan Grazer). The Warner Bros Pictures project released in India on April 5.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!