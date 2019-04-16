Box Office Collections: All three films in the running, Romeo Akbar Walter, Kesari and The Tashkent Files, had a decent Monday going for them.

Romeo Akbar Walter collected the maximum with 1 crore coming in. The film didn’t drop much from its Friday numbers of 1.25 crores and is now progressing on expected lines. With 40 crores in its kitty so far, it should hit 40.75 crores at least today.

Kesari collected 0.50 crores* more and that is an expected drop from 0.70 crores over the Friday gone by. The Akshay Kumar starrer currently stands at 151.61 crores* and should go past 152 crores today.

The Tashkent Files in fact had a negligible drop from Friday numbers of 0.40 crores. It is collecting in a manner that niche films do when accepted by their target audience. On Monday the Vivek Agnihotri directed film collected 0.35 crores more and that has brought its overall total to 2.55 crores. It could well manage a fair lifetime if screens are retained in the second week too.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

