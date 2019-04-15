Kesari Box Office Collections: Enters The 150 Crore Club!

Kesari Box Office Collections: It has hit yet another major milestone. The film has entered the 150 crore club and has managed this feat after its fourth weekend. The film had taken a good start for itself and has stayed on to be stable enough to reach this mark.

For Akshay Kumar, the film is already his highest grosser ever for a Bollywood flick. His 2.0 was a dubbed film and done better with 189.55 crores coming in. That said, the merits of Kesari too warranted that it covered a much larger distance. In fact, it came with good potential to earn a lifetime in 175-200 crores range.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

In any case, this is a hat-trick of centuries for Akshay Kumar in a real short span of time. His Gold came in August last year and it was followed by 2.0 in November. Kesari came in March, which means the superstar has achieved a record of sorts with three 100 crore club films in just seven months.

No other superstar has managed such a remarkable feat in the past and Akshay Kumar could well score another huge record if his Mission Mangal, which released on Independence Day 2019, hits a century too. Then he would have an unassailable record of four centuries in 12 months flat, a record that would be really difficult for other superstars to surpass in years to come.

Nonetheless, the Anurag Singh directed film has still covered a good enough distance and emerged as a solid Hit. Total Dhamaal had a lifetime of 152 crores and it has to be seen whether Kesari would be able to challenge that milestone. The film would earn more till Kalank arrives on Wednesday and post that bit of collections may just about trickle in.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!