How’s The Hype (Audience) Of Kalank? Ekdum First Class Hai!

Next week’s big release, Kalank, is all set for a bumper start at the box office. Backed by an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha, the pre-independence love saga is managing a good awareness amongst the movie buffs. Talking about the “How’s The Hype?” segment, the movie has recorded a promising buzz from the voters with above 13,000 votes.

Let’s take a look at the buzz of the songs, trailer, teaser and posters:

Talking about recently released track Tabaah Ho Gaye featuring Madhuri Dixit, has recorded a weighted average of 61.27%. Upon its release, the song received a mixed response which is reflected in the votes too.

Kalank‘s trailer saw some decent response from the votes as 64.22% voters gave a nod to the trailer.

Kalank title track saw a good response with 71.07% audience giving a thumbs up. The song is being praised for the vocals of Arijit Singh.

Another Arijit Singh’s track First Class, struck a right chord with the masses with about 70% appreciating it.

Ghar More Pardesiyan featuring a ‘jugalbandi’ between Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit, received a decent response with a weighted average of the song is 67.87% on the buzz scale.

Marking the successful duo, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit, was always a highlighting point of the movie and with 75.54% voters liking the posters, really shows the anticipation.

Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha, two of the amazing performers looked elegant as Roop and Satya, respectively on the posters and received a justifying appreciation with 74.29% voters giving a thumbs up.

Varun Dhawan as Zafar and Aditya Roy Kapur as Dev looked intense on the posters. It closed up with a weighted average of 77.41%, which the highest amongst all the posters.

Kalank teaser received a humongous reception with 77.52% appreciating it. Though 2 minutes and 5 seconds long in duration, it still maintained an element of mystery but captivated at the same time.

The first look of the cast was intriguing and old-schooled and sparked an excitement upon its release. It received an appreciation from 73.78% voters.

Given the huge banners of Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Kalank ensures a good awareness amongst the masses and the overall weighted average of 73%, pretty much shows that the number game to go strong from 17th April 2019.

