Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: It’s Appraisal Time! From Jethalal To Tapu Sena; Know The Pay Of Your Beloved Actors

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is been constantly in the headlines given the comeback issue of actress Disha Vakani. While Dayaben’s entry is much-awaited, seems like it has hardly affected the viewership of this popular sitcom as the producer has marked an appraisal for all the actors involved.

As per the report in Dainik Bhaskar, the makers have decided to serve the actors with a monthly income of minimum 1.5 lakhs, irrespective of per episode fees. Also, the actors in the show are being given the liberty to sign other shows or the projects, but need to inform in advance.

Speaking about the hike in the pay, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal is the highest paid actor with 1.5 lakhs per episode, while each member of beloved Tapu Sena earns about 20 thousand per episode.

Another popular actor Shailesh Lodha (Taarak Mehta) gets 1 lakh per episode, while Mandar Chandwadkar (Bhide) earns 80 thousand per episode. Amit Bhatt (Baapuji) gets a pay of 70-80 thousand for each episode. Both, Gurucharan Singh (Roshan Singh Sodhi) and Tanuj Mahashabde (Krishnan Iyer) are paid 65-80 thousand for each episode. Sharad Sankla (Abdul) and Nirmal Soni (Dr. Hathi) gets 35-40 and 20-25 thousand respectively, for each episode.

All female characters of the show are paid 35-50 thousand per episode.

