Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: ‘Dayaben’ Disha Vakani Will Return But Here Are Some Demands!

While the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is busy entertaining the audience on television sets, the off-screen drama, too, has been quite engaging during the last few weeks. Amidst all the hoopla surrounding the actress Disha Vakani, now some interesting reasons are coming to the lights, which left makers with no other option but to replace her.

According to the latest reports flowing in, it’s Disha Vakani’s husband and not her, who has served certain demands for the makers, thus making the comeback of the beloved actress difficult. As per some reports, Disha’s husband Mayur Pandya has asked the makers to clear the pending amount of the actress. Replying to this, the producer has refuted all such claims about the due payment.

As per some other reports, Disha’s husband has put forth a demand to the makers that the actress will only work for 4 hours a day and only 15 days a month. Subjecting to the infeasibility of the demand, the makers have rejected it, thus closing all the doors of Disha Vakani’s return.

It is being said that if ever, the actress returns to the show, there will be a meeting held between her and the makers regarding the demands.

Recently, during a talk with Bombay Times, producer Modi stated, “I will have to start looking for a new Dayaben. No one is bigger than the show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will go on with a new face because the family is incomplete without Dayaben.”

