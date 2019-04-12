Shah Rukh Khan’s 22 Old Movies Crack A King-Sized Satellite Deal!

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan aka King Khan is ruling the Bollywood for over two and a half decades now. The actor who mesmerized the audience with his romantic and intense roles, is going a through a dry phase at the box office. His recent releases like Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero failed to taste the commercial success despite a huge buzz. Now all those failures have hardly affected his value as his outings have acquired a humongous deal on the satellite medium.

A report in Deccan Chronicle states that the satellite rights of Shah Ruk Khan’s 22 old films have been sold at a record-breaking price to a channel. The movie list features actor’s old movies like Chamatkaar, Ram Jaane, Anjaam to new ones like Dear Zindagi, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

“It is one of the biggest deals in Bollywood. The price we are hearing is unheard of because some of them are old films as well like Paheli, Billu, Chamatkaar, Anjaam, Ram Jaane, etc. But it is one of the biggest deals in recent times for a satellite channel”, a source added to the daily.

