Salman Khan On Being Biggest Of Three Khans: “I am Surviving On Mediocre Talent And Luck”

Salman Khan has wrapped up the first schedule for his upcoming much-anticipated film Dabangg 3 in Indore and will soon kickstart the promotions of his upcoming Eid release Bharat along with Katrina Kaif.

Meanwhile, the Bhai of Bollywood in his latest interview with DNA has spoken in length about his stardom and what drives his films towards success.

Talking about being the biggest of three Khans he said that it’s just the grace of God that his films are doing well and he doesn’t really think he is the best.

“Not really. By the grace of God, the films that I’m choosing have done well. But it is not as if Aamir or Shah Rukh are choosing bad or worse films. There are times when the movies I’ve chosen, to the best of my knowledge, haven’t worked. And then one film works and you’re back. SRK is a legend, as is Aamir. A bad movie here or there may happen, but they will always come back. Actually, tension toh mera hai. Aamir and SRK know their craft. I’ve heard people saying they’re not so sure about me.”

Salman also said that he is surviving on the mediocre talent and luck. He was quoted as saying, “My thing is that I’m surviving on mediocre talent and luck. Actually, I don’t know what I’m surviving on, but I’m surviving. Mere ups and downs toh hote rahenge. By the grace of God, hamari fan following itni tagdi hai.”

“There’s also Akki, Hrithik and Ajay,” he said mentioning Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgn.

He further added, “Then, there are the new boys — Tiger (Shroff), Ranveer (Singh) and Varun (Dhawan). Everyone is so good that all of us will also have to, you know, be on our toes.”

