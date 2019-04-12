The battle between T-Series and PewDiePie, which seem to be a healthier one at the beginning got worse when Swedish vlogger Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg (aka PewDiePie) insulted not only the Indian music channel but also India, as a community, in his videos. Regarding the same, the petition was filed in Delhi High Court, which was concluded by issuing a prohibition of the derogatory videos.

Directed by Delhi High Court, two tracks of PewDiePie titled ‘Congratulations’ and ‘Bitch Lasagna’ are now removed from YouTube. The court has also asked for an assurance from YouTube that the deleted videos are not shared on the platform again. The next hearing to take place on July 15, 2019.

In the last month, T-Series toppled PewDiePie to become the no.1 subscribed channel on YouTube, following which the vlogger released a ‘Congratulations’ track. The single consisted of racist remarks and use of foul words, attracting the bashing from netizens. Also, through ‘Bitch Lasagna’, the vlogger took a sarcastic dig and presented Indians in a bad light.

As of now, both T-Series and PewDiePie have crossed 93 million subscribers, with the Swedish channel leading by more than 2 lakh subscribers.

Amidst a neck-and-neck competition with Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie to become the world’s most subscribed YouTube channel, Indian film production house and music label T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar urged people to come together in working towards a historic feat.

Bhushan used the #BharatWinsYouTube hashtag, and wrote: “We can make history. We can make India win. Subscribe to T-Series.”

