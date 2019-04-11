The online battle between T-Series and PewDiePie has got more intense, especially after the celebrities like Salman Khan, John Abraham and Varun Dhawan, urged the netizens to support the Indian musical channel to win the subscribers war on YouTube. Recently, the petition was filed against the videos of the vlogger Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg (aka PewDiePie), which comprised of insulting remarks on Indians, in Delhi High Court, which saw its verdict on April 8.

As per the verdict, the court has directed YouTube to remove the two videos, which consists of roasting content about Indians. The petition also directed that the roasting content also had some racist remarks on the Indian community.

Taking a serious note of the complaint, Delhi High Court subjected for a strict action on Swedish channel.

Swedish YouTube star PewDiePie seems not to have taken well his defeat as the one with the Worlds No.1 YouTube channel after Indian film and music label T-Series took the lead, as he took a dig at India, pointing out the poverty and caste system in the country.

PewDiePie, aka Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, made a new video on his YouTube channel in which he accused T-series of selling pirated songs.

In the video, he also pointed out a new article in which it was reported that T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar was investigated for alleged huge tax evasion.

He added: “Indians are poo poo in their brains”, apart from talking about India’s poverty and caste system.

