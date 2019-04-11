Kangana Ranaut Labels Alia Bhatt’s Performance In Gully Boy As ‘Mediocre’

Kangana Ranaut, the woman with many words, has spoken yet again against Alia Bhatt. After her Raazi controversy, she has spoken about Alia Bhatt’s work in Gully Boy labelling it ‘mediocre’. Alia was surely praised by many for her performance in Ranveer Singh starrer.

Bollywood Life held a poll in which Kangana surpassed Alia for the best actress’ category. In a conversation with them, Kangana Ranaut said “I am embarrassed…What is there to beat in Gully Boy performance ….same snappy muh phat girl.”

Defining the Bollywood’s way of fiery girls, she said, “Bollywood’s idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please. Media has taken filmy kids love too far…stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised.”

Before this Kangana recently criticised actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia and Ranveer Singh for not voicing their opinions on political topics and for staying aloof from issues concerning the society at large.

Commenting on this, Alia said: “I definitely don’t have that ability to speak as candidly as Kangana does and I really respect her for that. Maybe, in a way she is right that sometimes we do hold back because we don’t want to talk unnecessarily about an issue.”

“My dad (filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt) always says that there are already so many opinions in the world, so the world can do with one less opinion. So, I have an opinion but I will keep it to myself. But kudos to her (Kangana) because she genuinely speaks really well.”

