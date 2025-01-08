MrBeast has just achieved a jaw-dropping milestone that’s left the internet in awe—he now boasts more YouTube subscribers than the entire population of the United States.

With over 341 million subscribers, the 26-year-old content creator has surpassed the US population, which stands at 334.9 million, making him the reigning king of YouTube.

MrBeast is the Most Subscribed YouTube Channel

The incredible feat has knocked T-Series, the Indian music channel, out of the top spot, officially making MrBeast the most subscribed channel on the platform.

Known for his high-energy, high-budget videos that push the limits of creativity, MrBeast has become a global phenomenon.

Skeptics Question the Authenticity of His Subscribers

However, despite the excitement surrounding his achievement, not everyone is convinced.

Some skeptics on X have raised questions about the authenticity of his subscriber count, wondering if all of those millions are truly real.

One person wrote, “How’s that possible… he must have bought some then… can’t have more subscribers than people exist…” Another added, “Many bots 🤖 follow him let’s be honest.”

Many bots 🤖 follow him let’s be honest. — NFLComedySkits (@NFLComedySkits) January 3, 2025

How’s that possible… he must have bought some then… can’t have more subscribers than people exist… — BOY CHAD (@JARRETT) January 3, 2025

Someone else chimed in, “No way everyone is subbed LOL im not even subbed.” A fourth replied, “You’re missing the 12 million unregistered illegal migrants 🫶”

No way everyone is subbed LOL im not even subbed — Cisco Kidd (@ControllerLyfe) January 4, 2025

You’re missing the 12 million unregistered illegal migrants 🫶 — Henry Spragge (@HenrySpragge) January 3, 2025

There were others as well who came to the defense of the YouTube king. One said, “Man beat all the allegations thrown at him and still smashing records, yeah he’s generational.” Another echoed, “You can say what you want about him, but this man worked so hard for this! For the amount of effort he put in, he deserves it.”

Man beat all the allegations thrown at him and still smashing records, yeah he’s generational — Daily Dose of X (@schuld_eth) January 3, 2025

You can say what you want about him, but this man worked so hard for this! For the amount of effort he put in, he deserves it. — The Lost Libary (@HystoryUnsolved) January 3, 2025

“Congratulations are in order but people are hating on him it’s just weird,” voiced a user while another opined, “Wow, that’s incredible🙌. MrBeast’s growth is truly phenomenal. Imagine the reach of his message and philanthropy, now surpassing the entire population of the U.S.”

Congratulations are in order but people are hating on him it’s just weird — Sam-G (@OwusuSamG) January 3, 2025

Wow, that’s incredible🙌

MrBeast’s growth is truly phenomenal. Imagine the reach of his message and philanthropy, now surpassing the entire population of the U.S 🇺🇸 — DJ DALEY (@DJDaley) January 3, 2025

