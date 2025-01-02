YouTube megastar MrBeast, known off-screen as James Donaldson, has unveiled a new chapter in his life—he’s engaged to gaming streamer Thea Booysen.

The 26-year-old creator, whose channel holds an astounding 340 million subscribers, made the romantic gesture on Christmas Day, marking a festive and unforgettable moment for the pair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MrBeast (@mrbeast)

MrBeast’s Proposal Contrasted Sharply With His Usual Grandiose Style

The couple, who have been together since 2022, were celebrating Christmas with both families present, including Booysen’s relatives who had flown in from South Africa.

“My family flew out from South Africa for Christmas and we were going to do Christmas in our house so both families were here. We were opening presents, and then for the very last present he asked me to close my eyes because it was a surprise,” the YouTuber told People Magazine.

“I intentionally dropped a large box to make noise before presenting the real gift — with the ring inside — to her. And then I went down on a knee and proposed,” he added. “I was trying to think of the best way to catch her off guard so it would be a surprise. Thea is really close to her family, so I wanted to make sure that they were included in this momentous occasion. Christmas worked out great because they were in town from the other side of the world.”

Thea’s engagement ring, a stunning diamond on a rose gold band adorned with additional stones, perfectly reflected the thoughtfulness behind the occasion.

As the couple plans their wedding, they are drawing inspiration from their recent getaway to Richard Branson’s Necker Island.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MrBeast (@mrbeast)

When Did MrBeast And Thea Booysen’s Relationship Begin?

The couple’s connection first sparked in Booysen’s home country, South Africa, after a mutual friend introduced them over dinner.

Their relationship became public in March 2022, when Booysen shared a playful Instagram post captioned “Mr. Beast and Beasty,” followed by a red carpet debut at the Kids’ Choice Awards a month later.

Booysen previously opened up about the early stages of their relationship.

“Going out as Mr. Beast’s [girlfriend] was super anxiety provoking. You get common sayings like, ‘Oh, she’s gonna break his heart,’ or, ‘She’s gonna be a gold digger,’” she said. “I don’t take it seriously at all like, I know this is the process that’s going to take place as people are going to assume the worst of course,” she continued. “They don’t even know [me].”

Reflecting on his previous relationship with influencer Maddy Spidell, which ended in early 2022, MrBeast appears to have found a deeply meaningful connection with Booysen, setting the stage for an exciting new chapter in both their lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MrBeast (@mrbeast)

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Hilariously Awkward ‘Lord of the Rings’ Audition That Made Peter Jackson Facepalm—Here’s Why

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News