Flamboyant actress Sonakshi Sinha, known for her roles in Dabangg, Rowdy Rathore and Lootera, currently has an impressive line up with Kalank, Mission Mangal and Dabangg 3. With multi-starrer Kalank, which is up for the release this month, the actress is busy is shooting for the much-awaited Salman Khan starrer. Recently during a promotional event, Sonakshi spilled the beans on one interesting fact about the Dabangg 3.

Recently, during a media interaction for Kalank promotions, Sonakshi Sinha was asked about whether there’s another leading lady in Dabangg 3, the actress stated, “There is, but don’t ask for details. Arbaaz (producer) is the right person to answer this.”

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 went on the floors on 1st April 2019.

Sonakshi Sinha says her equation with superstar Salman Khan, with whom she starred in her debut film Dabangg, will never change no matter where she goes in her career.

“I joined the team of Dabangg 3 and shot for a couple of days in Maheshwar. Now I have come back (to Mumbai) as Kalank is releasing and I am promoting the film. I will go back to shooting again.”

“Every time I enter the set of ‘Dabangg‘, it is a special feeling. I started my journey 10 years ago with that film. It was my debut film opposite Salman Khan. My equation will never change with him no matter how many films I sign and what I achieve as an actress. He helped me to find my calling, I did not even know that I can act and I am an actress now,” Sonakshi told IANS here.

