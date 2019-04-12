Shah Rukh Khan’s Fauji Maker Raj Kumar Kapoor Passes Away At 87

The director who introduced Shah Rukh Khan with the television show “Fauji“, Colonel Raj Kumar Kapoor passed away at a hospital here, a family member said. He was 87.

He passed away on Wednesday night due to age-related issues, Ritambhara, one of his daughters, told IANS.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

“My father died at 10.10 p.m. yesterday. He was in a hospital for sometime, but his death was very sudden. He was otherwise in good health… He went quite peacefully,” Ritambhara, one of his three daughters, said over phone.

A Facebook post from Kapoor’s family read: “This is to inform you that our beloved dad, Raj Kumar Kapoor, has left his earthly body to go on a brand new adventure.”

Kapoor was cremated here on Thursday.

He retired from the army after he became a disciple of Osho and moved to Mumbai to work in films. He produced many serials and acted in full-length and ad films. Just a few years ago, he published a novel “When Shiva Smiles”.

In Samar Khan’s book titled “SRK – 25 Years of a Life”, Kapoor had penned an essay. He had shared his thoughts on being known as “the man who made ‘Fauji’ and therefore, by default, made Shah Rukh Khan”.

“I’ve been an actor, I’ve fought three wars, but all that anybody seems to remember is that I launched Shah Rukh 20 years ago. It amuses me to think that I’m given credit for something I played no part in. Shah Rukh’s parents made him, I didn’t. I didn’t make a superstar; I simply chose the right man for a job I had. What happened before or after that in his life has nothing to do with me,” he wrote.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!